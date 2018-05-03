A Meek Mill Docuseries, Executive Produced By Jay-Z, Is Coming To Amazon

Amazon has ordered a six-part docuseries on rapper Meek Mill, just weeks after he was released from prison.
The series will focus on Mill’s “fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system,” according to an Amazon statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. Episodes will each be an hour long and feature Mill’s music. It’s currently untitled and slated to premiere in 2019.
The project is set to be executive produced by Jay-Z under his Roc Nation banner with Paul Solotaroff, Isaac Solotaroff and Intellectual Property Corporation’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.
“Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform,” said Mill in the statement.
Mill was freed on April 24 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled Judge Genece Brinkley’s decision to deny his bail the week before. Brinkley sentenced Williams to two to four years in prison in November and had denied another bail request for the rapper in December.
The 30-year-old had been sentenced in November after two arrests earlier in 2017, one stemming from a fight and another from popping wheelies on a dirt bike. These charges and a failed drug test led to the judge finding Mill in violation of probation from a 2008 gun and drug case. The sentencing led to much outrage in the form of protests and social media chatter. Jay Z even wrote an op-ed in the New York Times about it.
On his release, Mill said on Twitter that his plan is “to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”