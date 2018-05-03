A Meek Mill Docuseries, Executive Produced By Jay-Z, Is Coming To Amazon

The project is set to be executive produced by Jay-Z under his Roc Nation banner with Paul Solotaroff, Isaac Solotaroff and Intellectual Property Corporation’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

“Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform,” said Mill in the statement.

Mill was freed on April 24 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled Judge Genece Brinkley’s decision to deny his bail the week before. Brinkley sentenced Williams to two to four years in prison in November and had denied another bail request for the rapper in December.