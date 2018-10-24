Is it you?

At least one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for Tuesday night’s record-shattering Mega Millions jackpot worth at least $1.6 billion, the state’s official lottery website reported.

Those results have not yet been certified and of Wednesday morning, it’s unclear if any additional tickets matched all six numbers in other states.

The winning numbers were 5-28-62-65-70, with a Megaball of 5.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said early Wednesday morning that one ticket had matched all six numbers to win the top prize in Tuesday's record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions draw.

California Lottery officials announced that no one in the state had won the top prize, but noted eight tickets had matched five of six numbers to claim $1 million each.

The jackpot winner can choose to take either an annuity for the full prize, paid out over 30 years, or a lump sum that would come to about $905 million before taxes.

Mega Millions said it was the largest lottery prize in history, surpassing a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was shared between three tickets in 2016.