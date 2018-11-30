Megan Fox Reveals She Dated Shia LaBeouf: 'It Was Romantic. I Love Him.'

Megan Fox was an open book on Thursday night, revealing to Andy Cohen that she did, in fact, date Shia LaBeouf in the mid-2000s.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” the actress played “Plead the Fifth” with Cohen, who asked salacious questions about her past and present.

He asked the 32-year-old Fox about LaBeouf’s statements in a Details magazine interview from 2011. In that interview, Cohen said, LaBeouf confirmed he and Fox were once romantic.

“Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them,” said LaBeouf in the interview. “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing.”

The duo filmed “Transformers” together in 2007 and a sequel in 2009.

Fox hesitated just briefly before saying of their past relationship, “I mean, I would confirm that it was romantic. I love him. I have never been really quiet about that. I love him.”

Mic. Dropped.

Despite saying she was never “really quiet about that,” she hadn’t publicly addressed having a romantic relationship with LaBeouf before. Cohen also confirmed with her that the relationship never really went anywhere off set.

Fox and LaBeouf are in relationships with other people now. She is married to actor Brian Austin Green, and LaBeouf is dating singer FKA Twigs.

Fox kept the revelations coming when she later said that once when she got angry at Green, she wrote Nietzsche quotes all over his walls with a Sharpie marker.