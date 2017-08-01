ENTERTAINMENT
08/01/2017 04:28 pm ET

Megan Fox Shares Rare Photos Of Her Adorable Kids With Brian Austin Green

This is one seriously gorgeous family.
By Julia Brucculieri

On Monday, Megan Fox shared a post on Instagram, giving us a rare glimpse at her family life.

The post features four Polaroid pictures ― one showing Noah, Fox’s eldest child with partner Brian Austin Green, rocking a Princess Elsa costume, while another shows Fox doing her best pout. The third picture is a snap of Green carrying the couple’s youngest child, Journey, and the fourth is a shot of middle kid Bodhi holding a prop mustache over his mouth. 

So cute! 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

Fox rarely shares snaps of her children. The last time she did was in October 2016, when she posted this adorable snap of her and Journey, who was just a tiny baby at the time. 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

Prior to that, in October 2015, she shared this adorable photo of Bodhi: 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

Fox has one seriously gorgeous family. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Megan Fox Style Evolution
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Megan Fox Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox Shares Rare Photos Of Her Adorable Kids With Brian Austin Green
CONVERSATIONS