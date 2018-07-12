Meghan Markle Breaks Protocol By Sharing Views On Abortion At Garden Party

“It is extremely rare for any member of the royal family to actively comment on political and cultural movements,” William Hanson, a British etiquette expert and coach, told HuffPost at the time. The royal family, as a constitutional monarchy, is “meant to be above politics and related matters,” he added.

Diana Mather, director and senior tutor at The English Manner, an international protocol, etiquette and hospitality consultancy in the U.K., attributed Markle’s candidness at the time to not yet being a member of the royal family.