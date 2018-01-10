Meghan Markle's Family Shares Sweet Childhood Footage Of The Soon-To-Be Royal

Meghan Markle has deactivated her social media, but her family is showing no qualms about sharing potentially embarrassing videos of the soon-to-be royal.

A 9-year-old Markle poses alongside her newborn nephew in newly resurfaced footage that aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Good Morning Britain.”

She tenderly places a dummy into the infant’s mouth. Seemingly shy about being captured on camera, she asks whether the tape is still rolling, and approaches the lens for an inquisitive look.

“On camera? I don’t think so,” says young Meghan as she walks away. The grainy clip, filmed in 1991, then cuts out.

Three members of Markle’s extended family shared the video with the British morning television show, and answered questions about Markle’s forthcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

Markle’s imminent entry into the British royal family “put a spotlight on our family, the good and the bad,” admitted nephew Tyler Dooley. (Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, has previously shut down rumors of a family feud.)

It also “strengthened” their relationships, Dooley added.

He played down as “pretty lighthearted” Prince Harry’s comments about Markle enjoying Christmas with the royals ― “the family I suppose that she’s never had.”