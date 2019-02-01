Meghan Markle Wore A Black Dress Covered In Colorful Woodland Creatures

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stopped by Bristol, England, on Friday, braving chilly temperatures and snowy conditions to say hello to well-wishers, take in a play at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre and meet with people doing good in the community.

For the visit, the Duchess of Sussex wore a calf-length black dress by Oscar de la Renta with sheer sleeves. It was covered in colorful woodland creatures like birds and deer, along with a smattering of various flowers.

She added a black William Vintage coat and olive knee-high Sarah Flint boots, along with a matching clutch, to complete her look. Harry kept things more casual with a navy sweater and blue suede shoes, gray pants and a light gray coat.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Meghan and Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, in Bristol, England, on Feb. 1. The dress certainly makes a statement.

MARC GIDDINGS via Getty Images Birds and deer and flowers, oh my!

MARC GIDDINGS via Getty Images It had lots of interesting details to look at.

The duke and duchess visited the charity Empire Fighting Chance, a boxing organization that aims to “fight the impact of deprivation on the lives of young people,” according to its website.

SIPA USA/PA Images Harry and Meghan visit the Old Vic Theatre in Bristol, Feb. 1.

As a gift to the royal couple, the charity prepared personalized boxing gloves that read “The Duke of Sussex” and “The Duchess of Sussex” in gold lettering.

His and hers royal boxing gloves anyone? @EmpireFightingC are getting ready for the #RoyalVisitBristol in style pic.twitter.com/DTLcDkjdeO — Sarah Turnnidge (@sarah_turnnidge) February 1, 2019

The two will have to find a spot for the gloves in their new digs at Frogmore Cottage. Meghan and Harry are expected to move there in March, just about a month before they welcome their little one.

During the walkabout in Bristol, she spoke about expecting her first child and said she was craving yoga. She apologized for being a bit late and thanked everyone for waiting outside in the cold.

“Sorry my hand is cold!” the former “Suits” actress said, according to Simon Perry, a royal reporter for People. “Nice to meet you. Thank you for staying outside in this weather.”

She added, “I hope everyone gets a nice cup of tea after this.”

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Harry and Meghan greet members of the public outside the Bristol Old Vic.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Meghan thanked the crowd for waiting in the cold to say hello.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan and Harry chat with a group of schoolchildren.

The trip wraps up a busy week for Meghan, who finished visiting the last of her four new patronages as a royal on Thursday, when she sported a brand-new look.