Meghan Markle Tries Something Totally Different For Her First Royal Evening Outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know what looks “suit” them.
The recently engaged couple stepped out in London on Thursday night to attend the Endeavor Fund Awards. The ceremony honors wounded, sick or injured service members who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.
The former actress wore a chic black suit by British label Alexander McQueen for the occasion, paired with a cream pussy-bow blouse (which is actually a $280 bodysuit from Tuxe, according to Harper’s Bazaar) and black pumps.
Markle’s outfit reminded a lot of people of her character, Rachel Zane, on “Suits.” It’s also a totally different look for the royal women, as Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cambridge rarely ― if ever ― wear suits.
This is Markle’s first official evening outing as a soon-to-be royal, according to People magazine.
Before the ceremony, the two spent time chatting with the nominees and participants.
Markle even helped present an award at the show:
The 36-year-old looked like a natural at the event, which comes as no surprise. Priyanka Chopra, an actress who is also one of Markle’s best friends (and potential bridesmaids) said the future duchess was simply made for this kind of role.
“I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She’s just right for it,” Chopra recently said in the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.”
Chopra added, “I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It’s a beautiful step in the right direction.”