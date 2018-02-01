Meghan Markle Tries Something Totally Different For Her First Royal Evening Outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know what looks “suit” them.

The recently engaged couple stepped out in London on Thursday night to attend the Endeavor Fund Awards. The ceremony honors wounded, sick or injured service members who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

The former actress wore a chic black suit by British label Alexander McQueen for the occasion, paired with a cream pussy-bow blouse (which is actually a $280 bodysuit from Tuxe, according to Harper’s Bazaar) and black pumps.

Markle’s outfit reminded a lot of people of her character, Rachel Zane, on “Suits.” It’s also a totally different look for the royal women, as Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cambridge rarely ― if ever ― wear suits.

John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images Prince Harry opted for a navy suit with a matching blue tie. They carried this season's hottest accessory: an umbrella.

John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images Ever the gentleman!

This is Markle’s first official evening outing as a soon-to-be royal, according to People magazine.

Before the ceremony, the two spent time chatting with the nominees and participants.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images The two mingling with nominees and participants.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle meet tonight's inspiring #EndeavourAwards nominees and other @EndeavourFund participants. Each of the veterans has overcome adversity and used adventure as a catalyst for their recovery. Watch the ceremony live from 8pm: https://t.co/CnH2uQp2Hm pic.twitter.com/oRinPB4mJX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2018

#PrinceHarry and #Meghan chat with the widow and children of the phenomenally brave explorer Henry Worsley, who died during an expedition for @EndeavourFund pic.twitter.com/i0OssYysFP — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 1, 2018

Markle even helped present an award at the show:

Ms. Markle and Neil Heritage present the Celebrating Excellence Award to Daniel Claricoates from @65degnorth, who took on some of the world's highest mountains to help his recovery from PTSD. #EndeavourAwards pic.twitter.com/Skvp8C8Za8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2018

The 36-year-old looked like a natural at the event, which comes as no surprise. Priyanka Chopra, an actress who is also one of Markle’s best friends (and potential bridesmaids) said the future duchess was simply made for this kind of role.

“I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She’s just right for it,” Chopra recently said in the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.”