Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, Jan. 10.

Meghan Markle may be the Duchess of Sussex now, but that doesn’t mean the royal has forgotten her roots.

The former “Suits” actress met with her longtime friend, makeup artist Daniel Martin, over the weekend, and prepared an old snack he said reminded him of their avocado-toast past.

Martin shared a snap of the snack, pictured with tea and two kinds of chocolate truffles.

“Back to our Tig days,” the makeup artist wrote, referencing Meghan’s former lifestyle site, “The Tig,” which has since been deleted.

“Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!” Martin added, using the hashtags “foodie” and “foodiegram.”

The two friends first met in 2011 at a press event for “Suits.” Martin famously did the makeup for Duchess Meghan’s nuptials to Prince Harry on May 19.

Before she walked down the aisle, Martin asked the duchess what protocol he needed to follow after the wedding, he later revealed.

“Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost 10 years. What’s up?” he told People magazine. “She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.’”

“But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol,” Martin continued. “But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!”

On Instagram, the makeup artist acknowledged the wedding day as a monumental moment in history, but said it felt “just like old times playing dress up.”