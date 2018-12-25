Despite rumors of a growing rift between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the members of the royal family were all smiles as they made their way to Sandringham Church in Norfolk county, England, on Tuesday.
Princes Charles, William and Harry also made their way to church with the family, where they joined the queen for the Christmas morning service.
Prince Philip and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, did not attend the service. Philip is in good health, according to a Reuters report, but “he is just spending the day privately,” a source told the outlet.
For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a fitted red coat with matching maroon gloves, clutch and hat. She accessorized with a silver brooch. The former “Suits” actress wore a dark navy coat with a similarly colored dress, along with a bold fascinator and what looked like leather boots.
Harry and William bundled up in long, navy coats, while Charles stood out in a camel coat, purple shirt and tie and gray slacks.
Since news broke that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving to Frogmore Cottage at Winsdor Castle ― away from William and Kate ― numerous stories have alleged that the two women don’t get along.
One report said that the Duchess of Cambridge walked away in tears during a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress for Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19, though it’s unclear why she was upset.
Kensington Palace even issued a rare statement after The Sun reported that Middleton reprimanded the former “Suits” actress over how she spoke to the Duchess of Cambridge’s staff.
“This never happened,” the palace told People magazine in a rare rebuttal of a rumor.
In any event, the two women are not particularly close, according to Richard Palmer, royal expert for the Daily Express.
“The story behind Harry and Meghan’s move to Frogmore Cottage? Harry and Meghan spreading their wings,” Palmer said on Twitter after news of the move was announced. “No big fallout but Kate and Meghan not close. No royal properties available in London apparently.”
He added, “The crazies on Twitter won’t like it but it is clear that Meghan is regarded as difficult and demanding by some in the family and on the staff.”
The rumors only increased after reports suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t staying with William, Kate and their three children at their home in Amner Hall over Christmas, like they did last year. Instead, Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed at the main Sandringham house.
In the spirit of the holiday, though, the family appeared to be getting along as they headed to church. Later this afternoon, the royals are expected to gather round to watch the queen’s annual Christmas address.
In a clip shared by various news outlets, Her Majesty reportedly issued a “veiled nod” at Brexit by calling for “respect.”
“Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” she said.
