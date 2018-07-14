STYLE & BEAUTY
Duchesses Meghan And Kate Spend First Solo Outing Watching Serena Williams At Wimbledon

The duchesses formerly known as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton made their first solo appearance as sisters-in-law at the tennis final.
By Hilary Hanson

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrived in their preppy best on Saturday to watch the Wimbledon final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber.

The event marked the duo’s first solo outing as sisters-in-law, People reported.

Williams is a good friend of Meghan’s and attended her wedding to Prince Harry.

“We’ve always had a wonderful friendship,” Williams told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. She added that Meghan had come to cheer her on at Wimbledon before.

Even though Meghan is royalty now, the pair’s friendship is “still exactly the same,” said Williams.

Despite Williams losing the match to Kerber, Meghan and Catherine appeared to have had some nice moments together watching the event: 

