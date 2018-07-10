Prince Harry, Meghan Markle (now the Duchess of Sussex), as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out together just one day after they all showed up to two-month-old Prince Louis’ christening.

The royal fab four made an appearance the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William both wore full RAF uniforms to the event, while Duchess Kate wore an Alexander McQueen number for the second day in a row, according to People. She paired the look with a gorgeous brooch, a matching Sean Barrett hat and nude heels.

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a demure, belted black dress from Dior with her favored boatneck neckline and a wild, Stephen Jones fascinator that she makes look chic.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images The royal fab four at the centenary of the RAF celebration on July 10.

SIMON DAWSON via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey on July 10.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exiting the Abbey.

SIMON DAWSON via Getty Images Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greeting Royal Air Force personnel at Westminster Abbey on July 10.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth II also attended the event at Westminster.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II at the RAF centenary celebration.

After the service at the Abbey, the royals went to Buckingham Palace to watch a flypast of aircraft to mark the centenary celebrations.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The royals observe the RAF 100th anniversary flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10 in London.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The rest of the royals watch the flypast.

Prince Louis, born April 23, is the youngest child of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were notably absent from the prince’s christening at St. James’s Palace on Monday.

Buckingham Palace told the Press Association in a statement that the two had previously agreed to skip the christening, and their absence wasn’t related to health problems.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES The family at Prince Louis' christening on July 9.

Unfortunately, that means they also missed out on the 7-year-old cake the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge served at a reception at Clarence House following the christening. Per British royal tradition, Prince William and Duchess Kate saved tiers from their wedding cake and served it at all three children’s christenings. Sounds... delicious.