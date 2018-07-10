STYLE & BEAUTY
Meghan Markle Makes This Wild Fascinator Look Chic At The Royal Air Force Celebrations

She attended the events with Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince HarryMeghan Markle (now the Duchess of Sussex), as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out together just one day after they all showed up to two-month-old Prince Louis’ christening

The royal fab four made an appearance the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday. 

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William both wore full RAF uniforms to the event, while Duchess Kate wore an Alexander McQueen number for the second day in a row, according to People. She paired the look with a gorgeous brooch, a matching Sean Barrett hat and nude heels. 

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a demure, belted black dress from Dior with her favored boatneck neckline and a wild, Stephen Jones fascinator that she makes look chic. 

The royal fab four at the centenary of the RAF celebration on July 10.&nbsp;
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey on July 10.&nbsp;
SIMON DAWSON via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exiting the Abbey.&nbsp;
CHRIS J RATCLIFFE via Getty Images
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greeting&nbsp;Royal Air Force personnel&nbsp;at Westminster Abbey on July
SIMON DAWSON via Getty Images
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greeting Royal Air Force personnel at Westminster Abbey on July 10. 

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth II also attended the event at Westminster.

Queen Elizabeth II at the RAF centenary celebration.&nbsp;
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
After the service at the Abbey, the royals went to Buckingham Palace to watch a flypast of aircraft to mark the centenary celebrations.

The royals observe the RAF 100th anniversary flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10 in London.&nbsp;
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The rest of the royals watch the flypast.&nbsp;
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince Louis, born April 23, is the youngest child of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were notably absent from the prince’s christening at St. James’s Palace on Monday.

Buckingham Palace told the Press Association in a statement that the two had previously agreed to skip the christening, and their absence wasn’t related to health problems. 

The family at Prince Louis' christening on July 9.&nbsp;
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES
Unfortunately, that means they also missed out on the 7-year-old cake the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge served at a reception at Clarence House following the christening. Per British royal tradition, Prince William and Duchess Kate saved tiers from their wedding cake and served it at all three children’s christenings. Sounds... delicious. 

CONVERSATIONS