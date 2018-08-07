Meghan Markle got a sweet birthday shoutout from her makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin for her 37th birthday.

Martin, who also did the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding makeup on May 19, posted a silly video on Saturday that showed the former actress eating raspberries off her hands.

In the post, Markle looks at the camera, says “Ready?” and then proceeds to eat each of the raspberries as quickly as she can. “Happiest of birthdays my friend!!” Martin wrote in the caption.

Markle deleted all of her social media accounts after her engagement so it’s unclear if she saw the post on her special day, which she spent attending a wedding.

A post shared by Daniel Martin (@danielmartin) on Aug 4, 2018 at 6:08am PDT

Duff occasionally posts photos of Markle on his Instagram, including one with a kind message after the royal wedding.

“My dearest Meghan, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing me to be a part of such a memorable day, not only in your life, but in history,” he wrote. “It was just like old times playing dress up and I’m looking forward to our next play dates together. Cheers to love my friend!!!”

A post shared by Daniel Martin (@danielmartin) on May 22, 2018 at 3:47pm PDT

Martin also talked to People about a conversation he and Markle had as she prepared to walk down the aisle.

“I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost 10 years. What’s up?’” he said. “She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.’”

“But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol,” Martin added. “But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!”

We can only hope we’ll get another cute Instagram video from the next time they see each other.