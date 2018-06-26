Meghan Markle Looks Prim And Proper At Event With Prince Harry

The event at Buckingham Palace recognizes men and women from ages 18-29 who have made “remarkable contributions to their community,” according to Kensington Palace. At the ceremony, Prince Harry spoke to the honorees, who represented all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

Markle looked all buttoned up in a belted, double-breasted blush-pink dress from Prada. It’s a definite departure from what the “Suits” star would’ve worn on the red carpet back in her Hollywood days.

The former actress accessorized with tights, a black clutch and $750 Aquazzara slingbacks with bows on the back of the heels.

Prince Harry looked smart in a sharp suit and purple tie, while Queen Elizabeth wore a pale green, floral dress with long white gloves.

Just last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their Royal Ascot debut at the racetrack in Ascot, England. The former actress looked chic in a cream, belted Givenchy number with a bold black and white hat from Philip Treacy.

Harry, also dressed to the nines, sported a traditional morning dress outfit with a top hat, striped trousers, tailcoats and a bright blue tie.

Shortly after attending the Ascot, Harry took a solo trip to Africa, where he attended the opening of a new school on behalf of one of his Sentebale charity.

Kensington Palace recently announced that the couple will make their first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in the fall.