Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Just Attended 'Hamilton' For A Very Special Reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out together Wednesday to catch a special showing of “Hamilton” in London’s West End.

It’s the couple’s first public appearance in weeks, as they’ve been on vacation with the queen and other members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The two popped up earlier this month at Harry’s good friend’s wedding.

At the show, the former “Suits” actress wore a chic tuxedo dress by the label Judith & Charles, according to Harper’s Bazaar, with sky-high stilettos and a black clutch. Harry skipped an actual tuxedo and went with a suit.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at "Hamilton" on Aug. 29.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Sharing a laugh with a group that included Lin-Manual Miranda.

Meghan and Harry saw “Hamilton” together in February, and the actress also saw the play before that with her good friend, actress Priyanka Chopra.

The two attended this performance to benefit Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity. The royal and his friend, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, founded the organization over a decade ago to help young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and former star of “Hamilton,” was also at Wednesday’s show.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The attended the performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The two are back from their vacation at Balmoral.

Tickets for the play ranged from $25 to $130, along with a charitable donation, according to People.

In July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup (which Harry also played in) at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England. The event raised over $1.3 million for the charity ― and Harry’s team won.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

It’s only a matter of weeks until we catch the royal couple at one of their biggest engagements yet: an international trip to Australia in October.