Meghan Markle Just Made A Big Announcement About Her Due Date

ANTHONY DEVLIN via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents Angela Midgley with a Moses basket at "Number 7", a "Feeding Birkenhead" citizens supermarket and community cafe, in Birkenhead, Britain on Jan. 14,

Meghan Markle revealed some very exciting baby news during a visit to Birkenhead with Prince Harry on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex told people she visited with in the crowd that she’s due to give birth at the end of April or early May, according to Emily Nash, the royal editor at Hello.

Meghan has told wellwishers in Birkenhead that she is six months pregnant - due end of April/beginning of May! Lots of baby chat today! #dukeandduchessofsussex — Emily Nash (@emynash) January 14, 2019

A fan interviewed by People magazine said that Meghan revealed just how far along she was in her pregnancy.

“We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” Carla Gandy told the outlet.

When Kensington Palace announced the duke and duchess’ exciting baby news in October, it only said that the former “Suits” actress was due in spring 2019.

The palace typically doesn’t announce specific due dates, the sex of the child, or comment on speculation (particularly the rumors that Meghan might be having twins).

Charlotte Graham/Pool via REUTERS Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Birkenhead, Britain on Jan. 14.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duchess of Sussex speaks with local people at Number 7, a "Feeding Birkenhead" citizens supermarket and community cafe, at Princess Pavements, Pyramids Shopping Centre.

Meghan and Harry spent part of their visit to Birkenhead at the city’s town hall and stopped by a supermarket and cafe that ensures people can access affordable food.

The duke and duchess also visited with crowds who’d gathered in Hamilton Square to meet them and unveiled a plaque next to the “Futility” statue also located in the square.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets members of the public during a visit of Birkenhead at Hamilton Square.

For the visit, the duchess wore a bright outfit, similar to the queen’s own preference for bold color-blocking.

She paired a bright red coat from the label Sentaler with matching red heels and a gorgeous purple dress from Babaton by Aritizia, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The duchess also carried a cognac-colored Gabriela Hearst “Nina” bag.

Richard Martin-Roberts via Getty Images The two leaving Birkenhead Town Hall.