Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her royal wedding to his son, Prince Harry, on Saturday.
Kensington Palace confirmed the news via Twitter on Friday morning:
Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, had been set to perform the duty at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. However, he pulled out earlier this week after suffering a heart attack. He also confessed to arranging paparazzi photographs in the build-up to the ceremony.
“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” Markle wrote in a statement released by the palace Thursday. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”
Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, had been tipped to take over the role. She arrived in Britain on Wednesday and is scheduled to take tea with Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, on Friday.