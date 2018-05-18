Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her royal wedding to his son, Prince Harry, on Saturday.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news via Twitter on Friday morning:

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Charles, right, "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," per a royal statement.

Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, had been set to perform the duty at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. However, he pulled out earlier this week after suffering a heart attack. He also confessed to arranging paparazzi photographs in the build-up to the ceremony.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” Markle wrote in a statement released by the palace Thursday. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Charles, left, will walk Meghan Markle, second from right, down the aisle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.