05/18/2018 05:06 am ET Updated 12 minutes ago

Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle At The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's father pulled out of the ceremony earlier this week.
By Lee Moran

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her royal wedding to his son, Prince Harry, on Saturday.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news via Twitter on Friday morning:

Prince Charles, right, "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," per a royal statement.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Charles, right, "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," per a royal statement.

Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, had been set to perform the duty at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. However, he pulled out earlier this week after suffering a heart attack. He also confessed to arranging paparazzi photographs in the build-up to the ceremony.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” Markle wrote in a statement released by the palace Thursday. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Prince Charles, left, will walk Meghan Markle, second from right, down the aisle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Satu
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Charles, left, will walk Meghan Markle, second from right, down the aisle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, had been tipped to take over the role. She arrived in Britain on Wednesday and is scheduled to take tea with Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, on Friday.

