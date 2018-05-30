Kensington Palace described the veil hand-washing details in a statement released shortly after Markle made her debut in the gown on her wedding day, adding that it took workers “hundreds of hours” to make the final product. That sounds like a lot of soap and water.

Accordingly, the veil and the dress looked spotless for the nuptials. And Prince Harry complimented the designer on the gown.

“It is an immense honor to have worked closely with Meghan and to have lived by her side all these special moments. Prince Harry came to me and said, ‘Oh, my God. Thank you. She is absolutely magnificent,’” Waight Keller said. “I am very proud. It’s a fairy tale. A dream come true.”

Victoria Beckham, a former Spice Girl and the designer of her namesake line, thought the Duchess of Sussex “looked absolutely beautiful” at the ceremony.