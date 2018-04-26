The countdown to the royal wedding is on, and probably the most anticipated detail is what bride-to-be Meghan Markle will wear when she weds Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Not surprisingly, there’s already been quite a bit of speculation about her wedding attire. Last week, sources close to the bride told Vanity Fair that Markle will likely wear an elaborate, but traditional gown for the ceremony and luncheon reception.

“There is talk of some lace and sleeves and Meghan has been working very closely with the designer who has been sworn to secrecy,” one source told Vanity Fair.

Wedding trend expert Amber Harrison said she envisions Markle wearing a long-sleeved gown for the ceremony as both Kate Middleton and Princess Diana did before her.

“Meghan will likely wear a timeless dress — a simple silhouette with stunning embroidery and incredible detail,” Harrison told HuffPost. “And I believe she will find a unique way to showcase her own personal style while still adhering to royal traditions and protocol.”

For the more intimate evening reception, Markle will likely change into a different dress ― something the Vanity Fair source said would be “glamorous” and “less restrictive” so she can “party the night away.”

Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey on her wedding day, April 29, 2011, wearing the now-famous long-sleeved Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown.

JOHN STILLWELL via Getty Images Later in the evening, the new Duchess of Cambridge changed into a less-formal Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown, which she topped with a bolero sweater.

Top designers debuted their latest collections earlier this month during Bridal Fashion Week in New York City. We pored over the new looks and found some styles we could see Meghan Markle wearing when she walks down the aisle. She likely won’t be donning one of these gowns, as her dresses will reportedly be custom-made. But perhaps her choice will resemble one of these sophisticated new styles.

For the ceremony: