Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, is back in the news yet again.
Just one day after pulling an awkward stunt outside of Kensington Palace ― dropping off a letter intended for her sister with a security guard ― the 53-year-old explained her motivations.
“I wanted to express the feelings of my father and myself in the letter. And I can’t say exactly what was in it. The world will just have to wait and see,” she said in an interview with Daily Mail TV.
Grant reiterated that she wants Meghan to repair her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, whom she hasn’t spoken to since the day after the royal wedding.
“You know Dad loves you, you know he’s been there for you more than anyone, so don’t let this public monster and misperception that he’s like a sperm donor dad trying to be involved all of a sudden,” Grant told the outlet.
“You know that’s not true and so to let that happen, come on Meg, have a heart, I know you’re a woman, I know you have a heart in there,” Grant said.
She added, “God, the Grinch grew a heart, albeit at the last minute. I’m not comparing you to the Grinch but I will say I know you have it in you to make this right.’”
She also insisted she wasn’t turned away from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s residence and didn’t demand to see her sister, because she’s “not that tacky and rude.”
In a truly bizarre moment during the interview, she also showed off the cardboard cutout she bought of Meghan’s face in London.
Though Grant traveled to London to see her sister, she is now back in the States. When she first arrived in England, the Florida resident gave an interview to Channel 5′s Jeremy Vine about what she wanted to accomplish during her visit.
“I’ve always wanted to see London, but really, I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father and hopefully get a message to my sister,” Grant said. “I was hoping maybe we would have the chance to speak — that she would know I was here. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
“I’m hoping that we can have a happy ending to the story,” she said.
Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not responded to any of Grant’s claims or interviews.
Meghan and Harry are currently preparing for their first joint trip Down Under next week. The two will be gone from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31 and stop off in locations like Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Nadi in Fiji, Nuku’alofa in Tonga and Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.
