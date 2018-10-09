“I’m hoping that we can have a happy ending to the story,” she said.

Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not responded to any of Grant’s claims or interviews.

Meghan and Harry are currently preparing for their first joint trip Down Under next week. The two will be gone from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31 and stop off in locations like Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Nadi in Fiji, Nuku’alofa in Tonga and Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.