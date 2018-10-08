Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Pulls Awkward Stunt Outside Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, isn’t done pulling publicity stunts across the pond.
Grant, who said she’s visiting London to try to see the duchess and mend family discord, was photographed outside Kensington Palace with a male companion handing a letter to a guard on Saturday. Grant, who has multiple sclerosis, was in a wheelchair pushed by her friend.
After reportedly being turned away from the palace, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live, Grant was seen buying cardboard cutout masks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s face, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
“Everybody would love to know what’s in that letter,” Grant tweeted Sunday, alongside three emoji faces and a Mirror article that shows her outside the palace.
Grant alluded to her reasons for writing to Meghan, replying in the comments of the tweet, “The Family spoke out about being treated unjustly by her. If someone treated you [unjustly] you would speak out. Truth happens.”
Grant arrived in London more than a week ago with the intention of seeing her estranged sister, according to an interview she gave on the U.K.’s Channel 5 show with Jeremy Vine.
“I’ve always wanted to see London, but really, I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father and hopefully get a message to my sister,” Grant said. “I was hoping maybe we would have the chance to speak — that she would know I was here. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
Grant said she was hurt that some in the family weren’t invited to the wedding (their father, Thomas Markle was, though he couldn’t make it because of health concerns). She did, however, offer an apology during the interview.
“Moving forward, I apologize and wish things could be different,” Grant said.
A few days later, Grant resumed attacking Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, on Twitter. She insisted that their dad, Thomas Markle, was the parent who spent the majority of time with Meghan growing up.
“Dad pretty much raised her most of her life on his own and Doria was not around very much,” Grant said on Twitter. She wrote in another tweet that Meghan “has to make peace with our father who gave her everything. Her mother wasn’t even really around.”
“He did more for her than anyone her whole life,” Grant added.
Thomas Markle said as much in August, during an interview with the Mail on Sunday.
“I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her,” he said.
