Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Pulls Awkward Stunt Outside Kensington Palace

“I’ve always wanted to see London, but really, I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father and hopefully get a message to my sister,” Grant said. “I was hoping maybe we would have the chance to speak — that she would know I was here. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Grant said she was hurt that some in the family weren’t invited to the wedding (their father, Thomas Markle was, though he couldn’t make it because of health concerns). She did, however, offer an apology during the interview.

“Moving forward, I apologize and wish things could be different,” Grant said.