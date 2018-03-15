Meghan McCain Rips Liz Cheney For Explaining Torture To Her Father

After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared to explain the value of so-called “enhanced interrogation” tactics to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) this week, McCain’s daughter Meghan stepped in.

“My father doesn’t need torture explained to him,” Meghan McCain tweeted at Cheney on Thursday. The senator, who fought in the Vietnam War, was held in solitary confinement and tortured while imprisoned in Hanoi for more than five years.

My father doesn’t need torture explained to him. https://t.co/ajrtr7Vn5A — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 15, 2018

The senator had tweeted earlier in the week in response to news that President Donald Trump had nominated CIA deputy director Gina Haspel to lead the agency. Haspel was reportedly involved in a controversial CIA program in the early 2000s that involved torturing detainees. She allegedly was also involved in destroying evidence of such interrogation techniques.

McCain called the United States’ use of torture against detainees “one of the darkest chapters in American history.”

The torture of detainees in U.S. custody during the last decade was one of the darkest chapters in American history. The Senate must do its job in scrutinizing the record & involvement of Gina Haspel in this disgraceful program. https://t.co/p2eZfMDF5N — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 13, 2018

Cheney responded to McCain by defending the CIA’s use of “enhanced interrogation” and saying it had “saved lives, prevented attacks.”

The Enhanced Interrogation Program saved lives, prevented attacks, & produced intel that led to Osama bin Laden. The techniques were the same as those used on our own people in the SERE program. No one should slander the brave men & women who carried out this crucial program. https://t.co/IXQuldr1R6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 13, 2018