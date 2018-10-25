Meghan McCain Regrets Saying She Hates Hillary Clinton

Meghan McCain says that she’s been doing some soul-searching regarding her own rhetoric on television and what her father, the late Sen. John McCain, would say if he were still alive.

“Last year on this show I said ‘I hate Hillary Clinton’ and I called her ‘Crooked Hillary,’” McCain said on “The View” Thursday. “And it is one of the things I regret doing.”

Her comments start at the 3:00 mark.

TRUMP TELLS MEDIA TO END HOSTILITY: After multiple suspicious packages were sent to political figures and CNN's New York headquarters, we discuss the president's comments — and look at how we all can help the political discourse in the country. https://t.co/DRKJu5c3GB pic.twitter.com/iOCNQLlGEI — The View (@TheView) October 25, 2018

″‘Hate’ is not a word that should be coming out of my mouth on television about someone of a different political persuasion,” McCain said. “So I need to hold myself to the same standard that I would like to hold the president.”

McCain’s comments sprout from yesterday’s news that at least 10 explosive devices were mailed to CNN and various outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, including former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former president and former first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, left-leaning billionaire George Soros, former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert Deniro.

Trump’s lackluster personal response to the terrorist acts was to retweet Vice President Mike Pence’s condemnation, saying simply, “I agree wholeheartedly!”

It’s still unclear who sent the bombs and no one has claimed responsibility. On Friday, however, Trump appeared to blame the media for creating the “anger” that would cause a person to send bombs through the mail.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

McCain ended by asking everyone in the public eye to consider how their words might be doing more harm than good.