Meghan McCain Regrets Saying She Hates Hillary Clinton

Meghan McCain says that she’s been doing some soul-searching regarding her own rhetoric on television and what her father, the late Sen. John McCain, would say if he were still alive.
“Last year on this show I said ‘I hate Hillary Clinton’ and I called her ‘Crooked Hillary,’” McCain said on “The View” Thursday. “And it is one of the things I regret doing.”
Her comments start at the 3:00 mark.
″‘Hate’ is not a word that should be coming out of my mouth on television about someone of a different political persuasion,” McCain said. “So I need to hold myself to the same standard that I would like to hold the president.”
McCain’s comments sprout from yesterday’s news that at least 10 explosive devices were mailed to CNN and various outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, including former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former president and former first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, left-leaning billionaire George Soros, former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert Deniro.
Trump’s lackluster personal response to the terrorist acts was to retweet Vice President Mike Pence’s condemnation, saying simply, “I agree wholeheartedly!”
It’s still unclear who sent the bombs and no one has claimed responsibility. On Friday, however, Trump appeared to blame the media for creating the “anger” that would cause a person to send bombs through the mail.
McCain ended by asking everyone in the public eye to consider how their words might be doing more harm than good.
“I implore everyone else in media, because I think we should cop to our mistakes,” McCain said. ”And I’m damn sure I’m going to continue trying to do what my father did.”