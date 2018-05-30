Meghan McCain Says ABC's Standards Are Higher Than The White House's

“First of all, I would like to say that what she said was blatantly the definition of racism. Very black and white,” said the show’s co-host, referring specifically to Barr’s tweet in which she equated former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett with an ape.

McCain, who is the daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), also took President Donald Trump and his administration to task.

“I have been so disheartened by what is acceptable in the world right now, what’s acceptable in the White House, and it’s refreshing to see someone take a stand and say, ‘No. Not at ABC, not at this company. This is not acceptable rhetoric,’” she said. “And it’s interesting that ABC holds a higher standard to their employees than apparently the White House does.”

Paula Lobo via Getty Images Roseanne Barr, along with castmates John Goodman and Sara Gilbert, during an appearance on "The View" in March.

Other conservatives have defended Barr by either downplaying the racist nature of her remarks or claiming the revival of her sitcom, “Roseanne,” was axed because of political correctness.

McCain took issue with that argument, and said she had previously been a fan of the new “Roseanne” and its portrayal of middle America.

“I don’t want network television to stay away from reflecting blue-collar people in the middle of the country, and I hope somebody who just isn’t a crazy racist can make a show that’s reflective of that, as well,” she said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also had some strong words for Barr.

On Tuesday, Barr attempted to put attention on the outspoken liberal by posting a highly edited photo of Goldberg wearing a T-shirt featuring a violent image of Trump.