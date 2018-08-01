It’s the first day of August, but the women of “The View” are already debating whether the so-called “war on Christmas” exists, thanks to President Donald Trump.

Things got heated Wednesday after the co-hosts watched a clip of Trump claiming his election made it safe for people to say “merry Christmas” again.

Whoopi Goldberg said she preferred to say “happy holidays” in December because not everyone she meets is Christian. Meghan McCain pointed out that Goldberg’s response fueled the argument that the “war on Christmas” was real.

“The idea that somehow I’m being insensitive or intolerant by saying ‘merry Christmas’ to someone is where this comes from and why [Trump’s] brilliant to do it,” McCain said. “Because even right now … Don’t look at me like that, Joy [Behar], I’m trying to explain what’s happening.”

McCain then defended using a Christmas-specific holiday greeting.

“I don’t think I’m not inclusive. I think I am a Christian. I celebrate Christmas and I would like to wish merry Christmas to everyone,” she said. “And no one has ever been offended, at least to my face.”

Goldberg then pointed out that most people are not offended, but that it’s nice to have options.

“I don’t understand why you can’t do it — why you can’t say all of it?” she said. “I don’t understand why I have to do one thing and not the other?”

She went on to explain why she sees her choice of holiday greeting as the furthest thing from a “war on Christmas.”

“If I’m comfortable saying ‘happy holidays’ because I’m not sure, or I say ‘merry Christmas’ to people I know are Christians. It’s not a war. … It’s me trying to figure out what I want to do,” she said. “But you can’t tell me what I should be doing. You can’t tell me I’m at war with you because I’m not saying ‘merry Christmas.’”

McCain said their debate proved the “war on Christmas” was real and that Trump was strategically stoking those fires.

Goldberg’s response was classic: “He’s brilliant. But it’s a B.S debate.”