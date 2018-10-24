MEDIA
10/24/2018 09:17 am ET

Megyn Kelly Issues On-Air Apology For Blackface Defense

The NBC host faced backlash after questioning what was racist about white people darkening their skin for Halloween costumes.
By Hayley Miller

NBC host Megyn Kelly issued an on-air apology Wednesday after she defended white people who wear blackface while discussing Halloween costumes on her show a day earlier.

“I want to begin with two words: I’m sorry,” Kelly said at the start of “Megyn Kelly Today” on Wednesday. “You may have heard yesterday that we had a discussion here. ... I defended the idea that as long as it was respectable and part of the Halloween costume, it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong and I am sorry.”

The former Fox News host drew heated backlash after questioning what was racist about white people darkening their skin while dressing up for Halloween or the reverse.

“When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character,” Kelly, who was born in 1970, told an all-white panel during her show Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back from updates.

Hayley Miller
Reporter, HuffPost
