Megyn Kelly Says Women Like Fat Shaming, Twitter Screams

What was Megyn Kelly’s secret to staying thin in law school? Wait for it ― fat shaming.

“Some of us want to be shamed,” the NBC personality said Thursday on “Megyn Kelly Today.” “When I was in law school, I was gaining weight. I said to my stepfather, ‘If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, “Where you going, fat ass?’” And it works!”

The revelation triggered nervous laughter in the audience.

Kelly made the remark in a segment featuring controversial “fit mom” blogger Maria Kang, who Kelly even encouraged to “parlay the shaming thing into a professional business.”

Kang, 37, tried to get into the spirit of the confession by admitting: “My husband does that to me all the time. I tell him my goals, and if it’s early in the morning and he sees me still in bed, he’s like: ‘What are you doing in here?’”

Kang said she’s “in your face” when it comes to helping people stay fit. But she switched her old “What’s your excuse?” harsh approach after it was attacked in 2013 as bullying and fat shaming. Now, she asks: “What’s your reason?” and encourages women to focus on why they want to get fit.

Twitter wasn’t nearly as easygoing as Kang about Kelly’s rattling revelation.

I was publicly fat shammed early on in my career and it sent me to therapy. Trust me, there are real life ramifications for fat shaming of any kind, it is NEVER acceptable. We should be fostering a healthy culture that celebrates all women of all sizes. https://t.co/dFn3hGwot6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 11, 2018

Megyn Kelly:

Some women want to be fat-shamed.

"Where are you going fat ass?"

Megyn should realize some women want to say to her

"What are you thinking dumb ass?"#ThursdayThoughts #MAGAhttps://t.co/mpewWXTP6B — CC (@ChristiChat) January 11, 2018

Turned on the Today Show to catch @megynkelly share her dieting hack: FATHER-IN-LAW holds her accountable by saying “Where you going, FATASS??!” when he sees her heading into the kitchen. Genius! — Justine Harman (@JustineHarman) January 11, 2018

@megynkelly suggesting that women should still shame other women into being “fit.” Get a new job, “fat-ass.” Still #cringeworthy — Honey Boo Boo (@Crowleen) January 11, 2018

Megyn curbs food cravings by always keeping a foot in her mouth. — PedanticSemanticist (@antifah_Q) January 11, 2018