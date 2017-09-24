Megyn Kelly's New Morning Show Debuts Monday

After a rough transition from Fox News to NBC, news anchor Megyn Kelly is looking to turn a new page with her daily talk show that begins this week.

Her morning show, “Megyn Kelly Today,” will air weekdays on NBC starting Monday. Kelly is taking over the 9 a.m. hour of the immensely popular “Today” show, potentially giving her a boost from a built-in audience. The new show, taped in front of a live audience, will feature a mix of celebrity interviews, news reports and lifestyle segments — similar to “Today’s” current programming.

The new show comes on the heels of the limited summer run of Kelly’s prime- time news magazine show, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” which also aired on NBC. The eight-episode run was marred by controversy, most notably over her interview with notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The program also had fairly disappointing ratings, with viewership declining week by week early in its run before picking up at the end of July.

NBC officials were reportedly concerned during the summer that Kelly’s Sunday-night ratings woes would follow her to the morning hour. Kelly, however, said she isn’t worried.

“No one is expecting me to fly the plane perfectly and at 30,000 feet as soon as they turn the engine on,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “That takes some of the pressure off and allows me and my team to focus on content.”

The new program will be a departure from politics for Kelly, who was a star anchor at Fox and became a household name after her 2015 public feud with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In an interview with “The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon, Kelly said she hopes her new show will “provide some connection in a disconnected world.”

“I want to do something that makes people feel less divided and maybe even unified,” she said.

Kelly told The Associated Press she wants to avoid making her program all about Beltway politics.