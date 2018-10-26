NBC Cancels Megyn Kelly's 'Today' Show

“I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry,” Kelly wrote in the email to her colleagues. “The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep.”

The host also delivered an apology on the air Wednesday, followed by a discussion on race in America.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack told employees during a town hall on Wednesday that he condemned Kelly’s comments.

“There is no other way to put this, but I condemn those remarks,” he said, according to The Daily Beast. “There is no place on our air or in this workplace for them.”

Kelly did not appear on the show Thursday morning, and the network said it would be airing reruns for the rest of the week.

As of Friday afternoon, NBC had not said whether it plans to remove Kelly from the network altogether.