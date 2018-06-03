Melania Mystery Continues: First Lady Won't Accompany President To G7 Or Singapore

First lady Melania Trump hasn’t appeared at a public event in nearly a month, and that could continue at least until mid-June following the news Sunday that she won’t be accompanying the president to the G7 meeting in Quebec nor the planned North Korea summit in Singapore.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, told ABC News that the first lady will be skipping the trips. No reason was given.

Melania Trump was last seen May 10 greeting Americans released from detention in North Korea. Speculation about her long absence includes possible tensions in the Trump marriage or a medical issue. She checked into Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of what the White House called a benign kidney condition May 14 and didn’t leave until May 19.

Donald Trump just spent the weekend at Camp David — without her.

A tweet was posted on her Twitter account last week saying she was “feeling great” and “working hard” at the White House, but the writing style was so remarkably like her husband’s (especially the backhanded slap at the media) that many discounted it.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

The first lady joined the president for his first G7 trip to Italy last year, where she joined the spouses of other G7 leaders at public events.

Leaders from the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and the European Union are meeting Friday and Saturday for the G7 summit.

The president then plans to travel to Singapore for a June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Grisham told ABC News last Wednesday that the first lady was “doing really well.”