Melania Trump’s spokeswoman has called for a boycott of T.I. after the rapper released a “disgusting” music video featuring a look-alike of the first lady stripping in a fake Oval Office.

“Like it or not, she is the first lady and this is the White House,” Melania Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN in a statement. “It’s disrespectful and disgusting to portray her in this way simply because of politics. These kinds of vulgar attacks only further the divisiveness and bias in our country ― it needs to stop.”

The video, which was posted to Twitter by T.I. on Saturday, depicts the rapper sitting at the Resolute Desk while a Melania Trump look-alike wearing an “I really don’t care, do U?” jacket begins to strip.