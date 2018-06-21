Melania Trump To Child Detainees: 'Good Luck'

MANDEL NGAN/AFP First lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to Lutheran Social Services of the South's Upbring New Hope Children's Center on June 21, 2018, as the Trump administration seeks to quell a firestorm over migrant family separations.

First lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit on Thursday to an immigrant children’s center, where she wished a group of young detainees, “Good luck.”

The majority of the 55 children staying at the New Hope Children’s Center facility in McAllen, Texas, were unaccompanied when they crossed the border, according to a pool report; six had been separated from their parents. They were mostly Guatemalan, ranging in age from 12 to 17.

The first lady’s comments were noted in a White House pool report.

Prior to her visit, Trump was spotted boarding the plane wearing a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” She changed into a neutral outfit by landing time.

During her visit, she spoke alternately in English and through an interpreter, asking individual children in three classrooms where they were from. When an employee at the facility told her the average length of stay is currently 42 to 45 days, she responded, “That’s great.”

“Be kind and nice to other, OK?” she told kids in one classroom. “Nice to meet you.”

First lady Melania Trump at border facility: “How long is the time that the max time that somebody spent here that they are reunited with their family?”



Worker: “The average length of stay, currently, is between 42-45 days.”



FLOTUS: “That’s great.”https://t.co/Unlio2Zu7Q pic.twitter.com/qzz9PRNs5w — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) June 21, 2018

CNN reported Wednesday that the first lady had worked behind the scenes to encourage President Donald Trump to stop the practice of separating migrant children from their families, a policy that faced immense backlash for its cruelty. The president signed an executive order to halt the separations Wednesday afternoon, though the government will continue the practice of aggressively prosecuting undocumented adults while also proposing to detain their children with them.

Publicly, the first lady has not given any indication that her opinion of the policy differs from her husband’s. Her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said the first lady believes “the law should be followed” on immigration.