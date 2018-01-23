Melania Trump won’t be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and some are speculating that her cancellation is a “subliminal message” to her husband, Donald Trump.

For one thing, it came on their 13th wedding anniversary, and Inside Edition notes that the first lady has kept a low profile since the allegations that her husband paid $130,000 in hush money to a porn actress who uses the name Stormy Daniels.

Historian Kate Andersen Brower, who specializes in America’s first ladies, told CNN that Melania Trump’s decision to cancel a major trip is unusual for a variety of reasons.

“It’s pretty unusual, but in modern history, we haven’t seen a couple like this,” she told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “I’m thinking back to Hillary Clinton, when she famously went with President Clinton to Martha’s Vineyard at the height of the impeachment, the trial and things around it.

“It’s a kind of power that a first lady can yield over her husband. And we haven’t had a situation quite as fraught like this since the Clintons, even going back to President Kennedy and his wife, when rumors swirled around their relationship.”

Blitzer pointed out that on the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, the first lady posted a picture that didn’t feature her husband. He also wondered if there was any meaning in the fact that Melania did not mention the president by name in a statement saying the past year has been filled with many wonderful moments.

This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MMRi72ENd0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2018

“It’s unusual, and I think this goes back to a first lady we don’t hear from a lot,” Bennett said. “But she is A-plus in subliminal messaging. Not a mention of her husband, of the thousands of pictures taken of the two of them this last year. Interesting that she would pick that picture, and it doesn’t mention the president.”