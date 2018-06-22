Twitter Users Came Up With Some New And Improved Jackets For Melania

Well, this was inevitable.

On Thursday, first lady Melania Trump decided to make a surprise visit to a Texas shelter for detained migrant children on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The visit to the New Hope Children’s Center facility in McAllen, Texas, might have initially seemed like a gesture of compassion amid massive public backlash toward the Trump administration’s zero tolerance border policy, which has resulted in thousands of immigrant and migrant children being separated from their parents while seeking asylum.

The first lady’s visit also seemed to follow through on one of her tweets from earlier this week, in which she said she and the queen of Spain spent time together “focusing on the ways we can positively impact children.”

Problem was, while boarding the plane to Texas on Thursday, girlfriend decided to sport a long, green army-style jacket that read “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on the back.

i want a girl with a short skirt and the wrooooooooooong jacket https://t.co/3Z8ADMtlUf — lvl45 CHAOS POTUS who thinks 'the jacket is cool' (@thetomzone) June 21, 2018

The bizarrely insensitive fashion decision ignited even more public outrage, resulting in Twitter doing what it does best — crack jokes.

Not long after the photo of the first lady’s fashion faux pas hit the internet, a meme was born in which people attempted to fix her jacket.

Here are the best of the bunch:

Here you go, .@FLOTUS. I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/IItuRXhUQG — Helen Androlia (@HelenAndrolia) June 21, 2018

ok i am into this jacket pic.twitter.com/ZJdx4hwIsG — sara yasin 😐 (@sarayasin) June 21, 2018

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message." pic.twitter.com/LsI6drOnWw — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 21, 2018

hey @FLOTUS I made something that's just your style pic.twitter.com/SbphgXZ4RY — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) June 21, 2018

Here you go, Twitter: make your own Melania Trump jacket! We've gotten you started with an example...have fun! pic.twitter.com/jZClbiIKFK — MeltLikeButta (@jwbutta) June 21, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Melania trump’s next wardrobe choice when she visits homeless shelters pic.twitter.com/16AeDZBn6U — Ezra Viale 🌈 (@NoahViale) June 21, 2018

Fixed Melania's jacket. I knew those 15 seasons of "Project Runway" would come in handy one day! pic.twitter.com/KxDlJm1zYh — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) June 21, 2018