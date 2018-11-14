National Security Aide Fired 1 Day After Melania Trump Called For Her Dismissal

Deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel has been fired, barely 24 hours after first lady Melania Trump publicly called for her dismissal.

Melania Trump reportedly made the unprecedented request in response to a squabble with Ricardel over seating on a plane during the first lady’s trip to Africa last month and over the first lady’s staff’s attempt to use National Security Council resources.

Not helping her case, CNN notes the adviser was also suspected of leaking unflattering stories about Trump officials she viewed as opponents and had a reputation for being brusque.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the news to reporters in a statement Wednesday evening.

“Mira Ricardel will continue to support the President as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the Administration,” Sanders said. “The President is grateful for Ms. Ricardel’s continued service to the American people and her steadfast pursuit of his national security priorities.”

Ricardel served as the top aide to national security adviser John Bolton, who had resisted calls for her dismissal, according to Politico. Bolton is in Singapore this week with Vice President Mike Pence for the ASEAN-U.S. Summit and the East Asia Summit.