Melania Trump Is Recovering From Kidney Surgery

First lady Melania Trump is recovering from surgery she had on Monday to treat a “benign kidney condition,” her office announced.

She will likely spend the next few days in the hospital recuperating after the embolization procedure, a surgery done to prevent blood flow to part of a body, typically with the intent of shrinking a tumor or preventing an aneurysm.

“The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” a statement from her office read. “Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

President Donald Trump spoke with his wife before the surgery and with her doctor after, a White House official told NBC. He is expected to visit her Monday.