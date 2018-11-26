Melania Trump's Red Christmas Trees Conjure 'Handmaid's Tale' For Twitter Users

Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations have people seeing red ― literally.
The first lady posted a video on Twitter on Monday showing how the White House will be decorated this holiday season.
Put it this way: The first family’s home is, pardon the pun, in a very red state, including the trees, which have a definite crimson theme.
The blood red trees reminded many Twitter users of one thing: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu’s dystopian drama about a society that subjugates women.
Others were reminded of a different but just as horrifying pop culture reference.
Others felt pity for the first lady.
Some tried to put a positive spin on things.
Samantha Bee appeared to be touched by the holiday spirit and made her Christmas wish to Trump.
Getting blasted for Christmas decorations is becoming a tradition for the first lady.
Last year she was criticized for holiday decorations that seemed more appropriate for Halloween than Christmas, according to Inside Edition.