Melania Trump's Red Christmas Trees Conjure 'Handmaid's Tale' For Twitter Users

Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations have people seeing red ― literally.

The first lady posted a video on Twitter on Monday showing how the White House will be decorated this holiday season.

Put it this way: The first family’s home is, pardon the pun, in a very red state, including the trees, which have a definite crimson theme.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

The blood red trees reminded many Twitter users of one thing: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu’s dystopian drama about a society that subjugates women.

Here Melania- someone fixed the red trees for you! pic.twitter.com/bToSYTL4V6 — Tiny Dancer (@ReelDancing) November 26, 2018

Open up twitter today to see that Melania has installed comrade red handmaid christmas trees in the Kremlin annex. Happy Monday! pic.twitter.com/VGjIz8Js2w — Dani Shaw (@deeshaw) November 26, 2018

Others were reminded of a different but just as horrifying pop culture reference.

So Melania decorated the White House for Christmas - with blood red trees right out of The Shining: Holiday Version. #ThisIsReal pic.twitter.com/DNAuTZxTFM — Stephen A. Rhodes (@StephenARhodes) November 26, 2018

Others felt pity for the first lady.

You’re alone. It’s weird. ‘The People’s House’ but it’s just you—isolated, surrounded by extravagance. You’re like Marie Antoinette. It’s a rather sad and pitiable promo piece w that singular token ‘be best’ ornament making it all the more so. Really feel so sorry for you. — Jack Hutton (@jackhutton) November 26, 2018

Some tried to put a positive spin on things.

Not a fan of the red trees. But glad they recycled Donald's old ties. — Vicker (@vickyld2281) November 26, 2018

Loving the Putin tribute trees... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KC3I00QTrG — Miz Mazzy (@MizMazzy) November 26, 2018

Samantha Bee appeared to be touched by the holiday spirit and made her Christmas wish to Trump.

Thanks for the holiday inspo, @FLOTUS! This year, all we want is for your husband to stop tear-gassing kids. https://t.co/YgPyhzkuYf — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) November 26, 2018

Getting blasted for Christmas decorations is becoming a tradition for the first lady.