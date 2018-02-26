Melania Trump: Adults Should 'Take The Lead' In Encouraging Positive Social Media Habits

First lady Melania Trump, whose husband routinely attacks and insults people online, said Monday that adults should “take the lead” in helping children develop positive social media habits.

The first lady discussed the need for children to have a healthier relationship with technology while speaking at a White House luncheon for spouses of governors.

″It is important that as adults we take the lead and the responsibility in helping our children manage the many issues they are facing today,” Trump said. “This means encouraging positive habits with social media and technology, even limiting time online and understand the content they are exposed to on a daily basis.”

First lady Melania Trump: “I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change. They’re our future and they deserve a voice.” https://t.co/JGmZLDpO0P pic.twitter.com/mpdNmgJZOj — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2018

Trump vowed in November 2016 to make cyberbullying one of her top priorities if her husband, Donald, was elected to the presidency. She has yet to take significant steps to combat the issue.

Meanwhile, the president continues to bully his critics and spread misinformation via Twitter, where he has 48 million followers. Earlier this month, he tweeted that media icon Oprah Winfrey was “very insecure,” and has repeatedly tried to humiliate MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski by calling her “dumb as a rock” and accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery.

Last Friday, Lauren Hogg, a 14-year-old survivor of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, pleaded with the first lady to stop her stepson Donald Trump Jr. from “cyberbullying” her family.

Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, had “liked” two tweets promoting a conspiracy theory about Lauren’s 17-year-old brother, David Hogg, another Parkland survivor. The conspiracy theory claims that David has been coached to speak out against guns by his father, a retired FBI agent, in order to somehow deflect blame from the FBI for not preventing the shooting.

Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

&created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-victimizes us and our community. I’m 14 I should never have had to deal with any of this and even though I thought it couldn’t get worse it has because of your family. — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018