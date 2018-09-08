Melania Trump's Rep Scorches 'The View' For Attacking First Lady On Op-Ed

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman lashed out Friday at ABC’s “The View” after the panelists mocked the first lady’s statement condemning the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times written by a senior White House official.

Host Sunny Hostin focused on the first lady’s line that “words are important” and “accusations can lead to severe consequences” in the statement she released Thursday criticizing the op-ed that claimed people around President Donald Trump have been attempting to contain his “bad decisions.” Melania Trump called the writer a “coward” who is “sabotaging” the country.

“I recall that Melania was also a birther,” said Hostin, referring to the false claims that Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. and was therefore not eligible to run for president. “Weren’t those words very important and accusation very important?”

Host Joy Behar also noted that if words are so important, Melania Trump shouldn’t have worn a jacket that said on the back “I really don’t care, do you?” while she was on her way to visit immigrant children in Texas. The children had been separated from their parents and were being held in detention centers.

Stephanie Gisham, director of communications for the first lady, responded to a Raw Story tweet touting the segment with a tweet of her own slamming the women for being “disrespectful” and “hypocritical.” She also said they mocked Melania’s accent, which they didn’t. Host Whoopi Goldberg did warn Hostin before she read the first lady’s statement “Don’t do it,” but it wasn’t clear what she was referring to.

The president, however, has reportedly mocked Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Southern accent, according to Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House.

.@RawStory If by “destroy” you mean being disrespectful & hypocritical while mocking someone’s accent, then the “ladies” of @TheView succeeded. And btw @Sunny, her title is @FLOTUS 🇺🇸 https://t.co/DL5ETjYXsa — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) September 7, 2018

Goldberg took a dig at Melania Trump when she quipped that “everybody in the White House — including the first lady — have issued denials that they wrote the anonymous op-ed about working against you-know-who.”