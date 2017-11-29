'The Daily Show' Gives Melania Trump's Christmas Video A Terrifying Twist

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House’s Christmas decorations on Monday, and they soon became the most wonderful meme of the year.

So on Tuesday night, “The Daily Show” went one step further and gave the video promoting the festive ornaments on display at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a scary makeover.

By playing President Donald Trump’s previous rallying cries against the so-called “war on Christmas” over footage of the decorative displays, the promo took on a decidedly more sinister tone.

Check out the full segment above, and see the original clip below: