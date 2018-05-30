Melania Trump Tweets She's Doing OK, But Twitter Users Are Skeptical

It’s been almost three weeks since Melania Trump last appeared in public, raising concerns about her health following an operation. But the first lady apparently is doing OK, according to a tweet she posted Wednesday afternoon.

Trump had surgery to treat what the White House called a “benign kidney condition,” which usually requires only a few days of recuperation.

Her continued absence from the public eye, however, has caused a raft of conspiracy theories to foment, as Politico noted.

Some have speculated that Melania has moved back to New York. Others say she’s cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller. And there’s one doozy that conjectures she’s working on a tell-all Trump book with the help of the Obamas.

The first lady sought to nip the rumors in the bud with this tweet:

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

The tweet did little to stop some Twitter users from doubting that she wrote it.

I find it highly unlikely that @FLOTUS wrote this, highly unlikely — Ted Roberts (@TedWinemark3) May 30, 2018

"rest assured" doesn't sound at all like Trump wrote this. — Pesach 'Pace' Lattin 🔴 (@pacelattin) May 30, 2018

does not sound like she wrote it! — Jutta von Sivers (@JUTTAV) May 30, 2018

I wish her well, I honestly do. She seems lovely - But who stole her phone? — Sonja Torkelsen🇳🇴🦋 (@SonjaTorkelsen) May 30, 2018

Some needed more convincing than a mere tweet.

Please show us a photo of yourself holding up today's newspaper with the date visible, we want to know you are ok. Blink us a message. — ariagray (@ariagray34) May 30, 2018

Others devised new theories.

I see Melania left Donald the password to this account in the divorce — F.H. (@MrsH___) May 30, 2018

Some felt verification was in order, with one making a reference to her address at the 2016 Republican National Convention that included a passage lifted from a Michelle Obama speech.