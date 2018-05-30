I Wonder Who Wrote That Melania Trump Tweet

It’s been 20 days now since Melania Trump accompanied her husband to greet the three American former hostages returning home from North Korea. That was the last time she was seen in public.
Several days after that event, the first lady checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what was described as “an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.” According to The New York Times, the recovery process for such a procedure usually takes about one day. Melania was in the hospital for nearly a week, we were told.
So where is she now and what is she doing? As with all of life’s great questions, these can be answered with a quick trip to Twitter, where on Wednesday Melania Trump herself — the name is right there on her tweets! — made an announcement.
“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” Melania said in that quintessentially Melania way of hers.
“Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people,” she added, Melania-ishly.
But what is this? “Working overtime”? Hm. Where have we heard this idiom before?
Also: The media has been “speculating,” Melania tells us. Why does that sound so familiar?
Nonetheless, Melania — the president’s wife, who is a woman and is not Donald Trump — is persevering and “working hard.” I feel like someone else was working hard recently.
Right, but I mean “on behalf of ... the American people.”
Anyway, it’s nice to know that Melania is definitely back home, safe and sound, tweeting and working hard on behalf of the American people, slamming the fake news media like she always does. Classic Melania.