I Wonder Who Wrote That Melania Trump Tweet

It’s been 20 days now since Melania Trump accompanied her husband to greet the three American former hostages returning home from North Korea. That was the last time she was seen in public.

Several days after that event, the first lady checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what was described as “an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.” According to The New York Times, the recovery process for such a procedure usually takes about one day. Melania was in the hospital for nearly a week, we were told.

So where is she now and what is she doing? As with all of life’s great questions, these can be answered with a quick trip to Twitter, where on Wednesday Melania Trump herself — the name is right there on her tweets! — made an announcement.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” Melania said in that quintessentially Melania way of hers.

“Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people,” she added, Melania-ishly.

But what is this? “Working overtime”? Hm. Where have we heard this idiom before?

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

The Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean. This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

......#FakeNews critics are working overtime, but we're getting great marks from the people that truly matter! #PRStrong🇵🇷 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R's. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The Fake Media is working overtime today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Also: The media has been “speculating,” Melania tells us. Why does that sound so familiar?

The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS! He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!https://t.co/FrqiPLFJ1E — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

Nonetheless, Melania — the president’s wife, who is a woman and is not Donald Trump — is persevering and “working hard.” I feel like someone else was working hard recently.

Cannot believe how BADLY DACA recipients have been treated by the Democrats...totally abandoned! Republicans are still working hard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

Thank you to Brad Blakeman on @FoxNews for grading year one of my presidency with an “A”-and likewise to Doug Schoen for the very good grade and statements. Working hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2018

Working hard on the biggest tax cut in U.S. history. Great support from so many sides. Big winners will be the middle class, business & JOBS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Heading back to Washington after working hard and watching some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2017

...contributions. The RNC is taking in far more $'s than the Dems, and much of it by my wonderful small donors. I am working hard for them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Right, but I mean “on behalf of ... the American people.”

I want to thank my @Cabinet for working tirelessly on behalf of our country. 2017 was a year of monumental achievement and we look forward to the year ahead. Together, we are delivering results and MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/ptXa1hAPwW pic.twitter.com/yv6RALkQf3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

On behalf of the American People, CONGRATULATIONS! We love you! https://t.co/YRlj0vRXwk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

On behalf of the American people, WELCOME HOME! pic.twitter.com/hISaCI95CB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018