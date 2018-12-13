Melania Trump Calls Journalists 'Opportunists' Piggybacking On Husband's Fame

President Trump is infamous for his criticism of the media, but on Wednesday night, it came from the first lady.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Melania Trump rebuked reporters, among others, for supposedly using her husband’s fame to propel their careers forward.

The criticism came after Hannity prompted her to identify the “hardest thing” she’s faced during her time in the White House.

“I’d say the opportunists who are using my name or my family name to advance themselves, from comedians to journalists to performers, book writers,” she said. “It doesn’t hurt. The problem is they’re writing the history and it’s not correct.”