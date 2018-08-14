GOP Candidate Melissa Howard Drops Out Of Race After Admitting She Faked Diploma

The spokeswoman confirmed that Howard was a student from 1990 to 1994, studying retailing, but that she did not graduate.

Howard’s suspension of her candidacy may not mean the end of her troubles, because she could face criminal charges.

Florida law considers it a misdemeanor to misrepresent one’s association with or status at any postsecondary educational institution “by falsely making, altering, simulating, or forging a document, degree, certificate, diploma, award, record, letter, transcript, form, or other paper.”

Donna Hayes, a former chair of the Manatee GOP, sent a letter Monday to Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen and 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky accusing Howard of committing a crime, according to the Herald-Tribune.