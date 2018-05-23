Here’s some news that’ll have you resting easy.
Though there are quite a few Memorial Day sales going on right now, especially for big-ticket items like appliances and furniture, you’ll also find some of the biggest markdowns on mattresses this weekend.
If you’ve been complaining about needing a new mattress, now’s the time. That’s why we’ve done the work for you and rounded up some of the best mattress sales of Memorial Day 2018.
Below, the best Memorial Day sales on mattress:
1. Casper: Get 10% off and free two-day shipping on Amazon
2. Allswell: 15% off the entire site (through 5/28)
3. Helix Sleep: $100 off a mattress with code MDW100, $10 Off a pillow with code MDWPILLOW (through 5/30)
4. Tulo: Save $260 on a new mattress at Tulo
5. Mattress Firm: Get a king mattress for the price of a queen, or a queen mattress for the price of a twin + free Head Up 50 adjustable base when you spend $600
6. Sears:
- Get a Serta pedic Chiswick Firm Queen Mattress for $169.99 (normally $424.99)
- Get a Sealy Response Cavell Cushion Firm Queen Mattress for $299.99 (normally $599.00)
- Get a Sealy Response Kenney Firm Queen Mattress for $349.99 (normally $699.99)
- Get a Sealy Trust II Firm Queen for $999.99 + $200 Award Card (normally $2,749.99)
7. Dreamcloud Sleep: Mattresses are $200 off until 5/28
8. Eight Sleep: Take $50 off your purchase of a new mattress and get two free pillows with code MEMORIAL60 (through 5/28)
9. Nectar Sleep: Take $129 off a mattress and get two free pillows with purchase (through 5/29)
10. Kmart:
- All Serta Mattresses on sale
- Get a Skyfield Twin Mattress for $119.99 (normally $129.99)
- Get a Hessel Ridge Queen Mattress for $299.99 (normally $349.99)
11. Nolah Mattress: Save $125 to $300 on a new Nolah mattress OR get two free pillows with a new mattress purchase
12. Sleep Number: Save up to $700 during Sleep Number’s semi-annual sale
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.