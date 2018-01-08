Hollywood Men Silent On Sexism At The Golden Globes

While women in Hollywood stormed the Golden Globes Sunday evening to draw attention to sexual harassment and discrimination, most of their male counterparts remained conspicuously silent.

Other than host Seth Meyers’ opening monologue― which he began by greeting the crowd with, “Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen,” and continued by ssaying that in 2018 “marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t”― the speeches and interviews from men seemed to evade the topic completely.

Several male attendees dressed in all black, and some, including Jude Law, Hugh Grant, Chris Hemsworth, Aziz Ansari, Steve Carrell and James Franco, were seen sporting “Time’s Up” pins in solidarity with the movement launched this year by over 300 women in Hollywood to combat workplace sexual harassment across the country.

Yet for some of these men, the pin represented their only gesture. Globe winners Franco, Ansari, Ewan MacGregor, Guillermo del Toro, Gary Oldman and Sam Rockwell didn’t mention in their victory speeches issues of sexism that otherwise dominated the night’s conversations. Female winners and presenters, meanwhile, took the stage to deliver powerful and inspiring messages about gender equality.

E! News presenter Ryan Seacrest ― who has himself faced accusations of sexual misconduct ― received intense criticism online after he repeatedly interrupted actress Michelle Williams’ attempts to talk about gender equality during their red carpet interview. Seacrest also largely avoided broaching the topic with his male interviewees, aside from one brief mention to actor Armie Hammer.

“I see your Time’s Up pin right there,” Seacrest said. “Well done.”

Women took note and voiced their disappointment.

“Wearing a black tuxedo isn’t enough,” NARAL Pro-Choice America said. “We need men to SPEAK UP and stand beside us to fight to end sexual assault & rape culture.”

“Funny how none of the men’s acceptance speeches have recognized the movement tonight,” tweeted WNYC editor Rebecca Carroll.

Cool to see all the men wear tuxes in solidarity with #TIMESUP tonight & also speak out against harassment & assault across industries. Oh, wait. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) January 8, 2018

The fact that no one is asking men about #TIMESUP at the #GoldenGlobes is exactly why we have a sexual abuse epidemic. — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) January 8, 2018