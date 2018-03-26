HUFFPOST FINDS
03/26/2018 05:47 pm ET

10 Stylish Men's Joggers That Are A Step Above Sweats

Upgrade your sweats.
By Amanda Pena

In the male fashion world, joggers often get a bad rap for being only a tiny step above sweatpants. But does that have to be a bad thing? Joggers can be a dressier option on days when you need to look cleaned up without putting in much effort.

We’ve done the digging for you and picked out quite a few pairs of men’s joggers to wear as acceptable, everyday pants. 

See below for our favorite men’s joggers that are an upgrade from your sweats:

  • Publish Legacy Jogger Pant
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $90.
  • Built-In Flex Twill Joggers for Men
    Old Navy
    Get them at Oldnavy, $35.
  • Original Penguin Zip Ankle Jogger
    Nordstrom Rack
    Get them at Zappos, $39.
  • The Rail Jogger Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $50.
  • Lira Clothing Alvaro Jogger Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $56.
  • Prana Zion Water Repellent Stretch Jogger Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $79.
  • Topman Cropped Slim Fit Jogger Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $80.
  • Lira Clothing Weekend Jogger Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $50.
  • Zanerobe Salerno Stretch Woven Jogger Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $69.25–$90.32. 
  • Publish Sprinter Jogger Pants
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $84.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

