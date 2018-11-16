A White House spokeswoman on Thursday claimed that a video of CNN’s Jim Acosta shared by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was not altered, directly contradicting White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, who previously confirmed that it was.

Mercedes Schlapp, White House director of strategic communications, said that the video tweeted by Sanders had not been edited while speaking to Washington Post reporter Robert Costa at the paper’s “A New Era of Women in Politics” event.

When asked by Costa about the “sped up tape” of Acosta’s encounter with the intern, Schlapp replied, “The tape was not sped up.”

“It showed that Jim Acosta basically pushed her arm away,” she continued. “It was just an unfortunate incident. And again, we’re not going to be tolerating the bad behavior.”

However, Conway acknowledged that the tape had indeed been “sped up” during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” last week.

.@costareports asks White House adviser @mercedesschlapp about the relationship between President Trump and the press, and specifically about the decision to suspend CNN reporter Jim Acosta's press credential. #postlive pic.twitter.com/cFmdvbjV20 — Washington Post Live (@postlive) November 15, 2018

When Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked Conway why Sanders had tweeted the “clearly altered” video clip, Conway downplayed the editing while contradicting herself.

″By that do you mean sped up?” Conway asked. “That’s not altered. That’s sped up. They do it all the time in sports to see if there’s actually a first down or a touchdown.”

“I have to disagree with the overwrought description of this video being doctored as if we put someone else’s arm in there,” she added.

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Trump also defended the video on Friday and denied it had been edited, despite multiple analyses that suggest it was altered to show a sped-up version of Acosta’s movements as the intern approached him.

“No one manipulated it, give me a break,” Trump told reporters outside the White House last week.

While Sanders has not disclosed where she obtained the video she tweeted last week, many people claim it is identical to a 15-minute video clip shared by a contributor for the conspiracy theory site Infowars.

Acosta and President Donald Trump sparred during a post-midterm press conference at the White House last week. During the heated exchange, Acosta moved away when an intern tried to take away his microphone.

Shortly after the press conference, the White House revoked Acosta’s press credentials, citing his behavior towards Trump and the intern.