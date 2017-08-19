Merriam-Webster Steps In After Trump Tells America To 'Heel'

“Heal” is clearly a very difficult word to spell if you’re president of the United States in 2017, but Merriam-Webster is here to help.

Following a so-called “free speech” rally in Boston on Saturday, Donald Trump tried to call for unity on Twitter but instead told America twice that it needs to “heel.”

Trump makes the same spelling mistakes two tweets in a row. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N5q7TaKk9i — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) August 19, 2017

Trump ― a man with the greatest vocabulary, everyone loves his vocabulary ― eventually made his point after deleting his first two attempts. After all of Twitter witnessed the president’s struggle with the four-letter word, the dictionary’s social media account sent him a gentle reminder.

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

🏥 heal (to become healthy again)

😈 heel (a contemptible person)

🙋‍♂️ he'll (he will) — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2017

Trump is a champion of spelling things incorrectly ― from “covfefe” to “counsel” and even “lose” ― but many thought of Trump’s original “heel” tweets as a Freudian slip. “Heel,” for example, is a command some dog trainers use to get a dog to obey and stop pulling ahead of their owner.

And as one user pointed out, heel is also a term used in pro-wrestling circles to describe a bad guy or antagonist, such as WWE’s famed villain “The Undertaker.”

A "heel" is a pro-wrestling villain persona. And also Donald Trump. https://t.co/XuGFNxPTcI — Gene Augusto (@realGeneAugusto) August 19, 2017

Others just couldn’t believe that the president of the United States has, yet again, misspelled a word publicly.

"protest in order to heel & we will heel" now if that isn't a Freudian slip to fear. #DonaldTrump https://t.co/W0eHMAQmoj — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) August 19, 2017

It took Donald Trump 20 minutes to spell the word "heel."



So much winning. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) August 19, 2017

Donald Trump intends to bring you to heel. pic.twitter.com/wAgYI5h4gn — Dexter the Dog (@dexter_doggie) August 19, 2017

Donald Trump wants to #heel the world and make it a better place for him, Nazis and the KKK. #WhiteSupremacistInChief — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) August 19, 2017

I don't get this. Donald Trump wants us to heel, like dogs are brought to heel? Is that what he is saying? — Terry McConnell (@TerryMac2) August 19, 2017