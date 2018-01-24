Meryl Streep Joins HBO's 'Big Little Lies' For Season 2

The second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” will up the ante on star power, thanks to the presence of none other than Meryl Streep.

The three-time Oscar winner has signed on to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) in the acclaimed series. Following Perry’s death in the show’s first season finale, Wright arrives in Monterey concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren and searching for answers, Variety reported Wednesday.

HBO welcomed Streep, who received her 21st Academy Award nomination Tuesday for “The Post,” to the cast on Twitter.

Streep will join returning stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Season 2, which has been greenlit for seven episodes. The rest of the cast are still negotiating deals.